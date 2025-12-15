Eugene Sadick, 93, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11.

Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Eugene spent his early years in New York before later living in Miami and ultimately settling in the Washington, D.C., area. His life reflected both curiosity and service, qualities that shaped his personal and professional journey.

Eugene was a proud Korean War veteran who served in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he studied computers at a time when the field was still in its early stages, going on to work for the federal government, mostly under the Department of Defense. His work contributed to pioneering efforts in satellite imaging of the Earth — a role he approached with quiet pride and deep responsibility.

Above all else, Eugene was a devoted family man. He shared an exceptionally close bond with both his immediate and extended family, valuing connection, tradition and storytelling. He had a lifelong love of genealogy and took great care in keeping family history alive, ensuring that stories and memories were passed down through generations.

Eugene was known for his integrity, kindness and thoughtfulness. He delighted in talking politics, listening to music, watching classic films and immersing himself in the pop culture of the 1930s through the 1960s. His curiosity about the world never faded, and his conversations were rich with perspective and memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Minnie Sadick, and by his beloved wife, Ann Sadick.

Eugene is survived by his two daughters, Judy Shore (Jules) of Rockville, Maryland, and Roz MacCracken (Bob) of Troy, Pennsylvania; and by his three grandchildren, Danielle Levi, Zachary Levi and Ariel Levi, who will carry forward his values, stories and enduring love.

His legacy lives on in the family he cherished, the history he preserved and the kindness with which he lived his life.