On Aug. 22, Eugene Seleznow, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Silver Spring and Bethany Beach, Del. Known as “Gene” or by his beloved nickname of “Jeep.” Beloved husband of the late Vera Silver Seleznow. Proud father of Marc (Jane), Steven (Nicole Taylor) and Eric (JoAnn McInnis) Seleznow. Cherished grandfather of Jen and Michael Seleznow, Evan Taylor and Samuel McInnis. Loving uncle of Leslie Seleznow. Contributions may be made to the Maravilla Education Fund, 7325 E. Princess Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel