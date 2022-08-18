Eve Plotkin, of Annapolis, passed away on Aug. 6, from ALS. She was 88. She was born in Philadelphia to Abraham and Celia Nezin and spent her formative years in the Washington area where her father operated a laundry business. After graduating from the University of Maryland, she worked briefly as an audiologist until she married Robert Plotkin.

Eve was a Head Start volunteer and adult literacy tutor. She was involved in local politics, both as a Democratic precinct captain and election judge. In addition, she was an accomplished painter and musician who played piano, ukulele and the banjo.

Eve was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Plotkin; and is survived by her sister, Etta Becker; daughter, Lisa (Michael Green); son, Rick (Marguerite Rippy); and three grandchildren, Mira and David Green and Merrill Plotkin. Eve is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephew and their children.

Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation of Greater Philadelphia.

