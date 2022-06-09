Evelyn Cutler Hersh, of Rockville, passed away peacefully on May 25. She was 99. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, and her parents, Harry (Rochmiel) and Esther (neé Brown/Potash) Cutler. She is survived by her children, Joel (Angela), David, Martin (Judy) and Stuart (Janet) Hersh; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in Philadelphia, she moved to Washington, D.C., as a child. She worked as a grants specialist at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda and took great joy in the accomplishments of her family. Donations may be made to JSSA Hospice (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

