Evelyn Fox passed away peacefully in Rockville, Maryland, on Feb. 16. She was 95 years old, just weeks shy of her 96th birthday. She was born on March 10, 1930, in the Bronx, New York, to Pauline and Henry Auerbach. She grew up alongside her older sister, Marcia.

Evelyn married the love of her life, Myron Fox, and raised their three children, Alissa, Stefan and Daniel. While initially living in New York, they moved to Maryland in 1969 living in Rockville, Arnold and eventually retiring in Annapolis. Evelyn was an avid reader with a strong appreciation for the arts. She loved the theater, movies, museums and music, and she instilled that passion to her children. She ensured that they all took music lessons and had an education that was balanced with academia and culture.

Evelyn’s interests and community service were far and wide, ranging from bringing books to the disabled, raising Wheaton terrier puppies, baking and selling sugarless desserts at the local farmer’s market, sailing on the Chesapeake, participating in a gourmet cooking group across multiple decades and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events with Myron. She and Myron were inseparable and remained deeply devoted partners until Myron’s death in 2015. Evelyn never met a stranger and was frequently seen chatting with other residents outside the Revitz House, a retirement community, where she most recently resided. She was extremely proud of her family and when they came to visit her, she would never fail to introduce them to her friends. Family and community was everything to Evelyn and she sustained close friendships that endured throughout her entire life.

Evelyn is survived by her three children, Alissa Fox of Bethesda, Maryland; Stefan Fox of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Daniel Fox of Denver, Colorado; her son-in-law Henry Gruner; daughters-in-law Ann-Marie Fox and Julie Fox; and was predeceased by her beloved husband, Myron Fox. She also leaves eight grandchildren — Gabriel Fox, Zachary (Mary-Anne) Fox, Marc (Rachel) Gruner, Michael (Sophie) Gruner, Austin (Taylor) Tabinsky, Caitlin (Ryan) Carder, David Fox, Sara Tabinsky — and eight great-grandchildren — Eva, Jason, Wesley, Xavier, Jonah, Gavin, Amelia and Cameron.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Jewish Committee, a not-for-profit organization that creates trusted partnerships with leaders around the world to ensure Jews and Israel are safe and thriving. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.