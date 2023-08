On Aug. 17, Evelyn Margolis (nee Meltzer), of Silver Spring, passed away. She was 86. Beloved wife of Sam; devoted mother of Laura (Mark Warshawsky) and Dan (Debbie Sun); loving sister of the late David Meltzer (Sandra); cherished grandmother of David (Adina), Hannah, Avi (Malki) and Sarah Warshawsky, and Bailee and Andrew Margolis; and doting great-grandmother of Shira, Ashi and Nani Warshawsky. Donations can be made to Boston University’s Sam and Evelyn Margolis Washington DC Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee Greater Washington Contract.

