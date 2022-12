Evelyn Miriam Ettleman, of North Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on Feb. 16, 1923. She was married to Benjamin Ettleman for 68 years. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Frederick) Bonnett; son Dr. Robert (Janet) Ettleman; grandchildren, Adam Bonnett (Daniel Krog), Erica (Yohai) Borenstein, Noah Bonnett and Lee (Caren) Ettleman; five great-grandchildren, Maya and Talia Borenstein, and Lavi, Jonah and Romi Ettleman; and predeceased by son Kenneth Ettleman. Contributions may be made to Gulf Coast Dental Outreach, 450 Knights Run Ave. #1408, Tampa, FL, 33602 or gulfcoastdentaloutreach.org.

