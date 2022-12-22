Evelyn Mitzner-Wohl, of Rochester, N.Y., died on Dec. 12. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Mitzner and her second husband, the late Frederic Wohl; devoted mother of Jay, Barry and Sandy Mitzner; beloved sister of Arnold Danoff and the late Marion Ciperson; cherished grandmother of Mikael and Zachariah Page, Elena (Page) Keider, Riki (Mitzner) Josef, Cari (Mitzner) Akman, Jenna (Mitzner) Rabhan and Oren Mitzner. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

