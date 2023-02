On Jan. 4, Evelyn Spiro, of Bethesda, passed away at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Julius Spiro; devoted mother Daniel (Kathleen) Spiro; loving grandmother of Hannah (David Pfeferman) Spiro and Rebecca Spiro; cherished great-grandmother to Dorothy and Julius. Donations may be made to Bread for the City (breadforthecity.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

