Evelyn Winer

Evelyn Chernes Winer passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb. 15. She was 100 years old, just weeks shy of her 101st birthday.

Known to all as “Evie,” she was born on March 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Rose Pearlman Chernes and Joseph Chernes. The youngest of four children, she grew up alongside her siblings Ethel, Ida and Morris, and graduated from Bassick High School in 1942.

At 18 years old, Evie married the love of her life, Benjamin Winer, in 1943. Soon after, they moved to Greenfield, Massachusetts, where Ben opened Hartwin Motor Sales, a Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge automobile dealership that became a cornerstone of the community. Evie and Ben made Greenfield their home for decades, building a life centered on family, friendship and devotion to one another. They remained deeply devoted partners until Ben’s death in 2004.

A dedicated member of Temple Israel in Greenfield, Evie volunteered regularly and served for many years as treasurer of the local chapter of Hadassah. She was also a docent in historic Old Deerfield, sharing her love of history with visitors. An avid bridge player and enthusiastic tennis player, she embraced both competition and camaraderie. In the early 1970s, while her youngest daughter was in high school, Evie returned to school herself and proudly earned her associate’s degree from Greenfield Community College — a testament to her lifelong curiosity and determination.

Beyond all else, Evie cherished her family and their beloved beach house on Long Island Sound in Clinton, Connecticut. Beginning in 1962, summers at Beach Park became a treasured tradition, filled with lifelong friendships, laughter and multigenerational memories. Even in her later years, she spoke often and fondly of Beach Park and the dear friends who became like family.

Evie is survived by her three daughters: Beth (Stephen) Israel of Wellesley, Massachusetts; Irma Reshefsky of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and Ellen Kay (Cary Sherman) of Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Benjamin Winer; her son-in-law Marc Reshefsky, of blessed memory; and her son-in-law Steve Kay, of blessed memory. She also leaves eight grandchildren — Michael (Melissa), Jesse (Karen), Matthew (Samara), Eliza, Alec, Andrew, Suzanne and Caroline — and six great-grandchildren, Emma (Rutstein), Jake, Kate, Emma (Israel), Ben and Amina. Many continue the family tradition of spending summers at Beach Park, carrying forward the joy she helped create there.

Memorial donations can be made to JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.