Ezra Grossman

Ezra Peter Grossman slipped away at home in Maryland on Jan. 21, six days before his 76th birthday, and is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jane, daughters Leah (John) and Sydny (Michael).

Ezra was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Rosalie, and sister, Nina. Recently of Hendersonville, North Carolina, for 15 years, Ezra had also previously lived 25 years in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Born in NYC and raised in the Bronx, Ezra never forgot his roots and was a stalwart Bronxite and a true-blue New Yorker his entire life. He was a loyal Knicks and Mets fan and cheered on both the men’s and women’s UConn basketball teams.

He attended Bronx High School of Science and Columbia University School of Engineering where in the spring of 1970, his senior year, he co-chaired the first Earth Day at Columbia University and led his engineering class on strike against the Vietnam War. He worked for two years in Mayor Lindsay’s policy planning department before heading off to the Harvard Business School where his section mates gave him the nickname “the question man.”

After graduation, Ezra worked in various commercial banks, investment firms and Moody’s Rating Agency, financing, securing and rating all types of commercial real estate across the country.

Ezra, true to his name, enjoyed helping others however he could whether tutoring young students in math, helping resettle Soviet Jews in the early 90’s, or extending his deep rolodex and resume editing to graduating students entering the work force.

Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, he was a good friend to many, and always available as a sounding board. Ezra felt his greatest accomplishment was “living life.”

May his memory be a blessing.

We are grateful to the care that Montgomery and Prince George’s Hospice services provided at the end of Ezra’s life. Please consider making a donation in his memory. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.