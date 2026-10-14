Ezras Israel Continues Bringing Orthodox Services to Seniors

As Ezras Israel Congregation of Rockville grew in membership in the late 1990s, residents of the neighboring Ring House walked over for services.

But the small synagogue’s building permit didn’t allow it to run daily services, so the shul community established a morning service at Ring House, a Rockville independent living home, in 1999. Over time, it added an evening service.

“We’ve had a relationship with the Ring House practically since it was built,” said Rachmil Jacobovits, Ezras Israel’s president.

The Rockville Orthodox shul continues bringing services and minyanim to Ring House today, where the majority of the residents are Jewish.

“I believe that it’s important to maintain Jewish continuity, and Orthodox [Judaism] is our best instrument for achieving that,” Jacobovits said. “We say Judaism is an immersion sport. You have to participate; you can’t just be an observer.”

Ezras Israel offers one of the latest morning minyanim, according to Jacobovits, initially to create a “leisurely pace.” Because its morning minyan doesn’t start until 8 or 9 a.m., Ring House residents can finish davening in time for their breakfast, and the time also allows parents to drop off their kids at school beforehand.

“We have a lot of people who participate in that, and we are a community resource, really,” Jacobovits said.

He added that since Ezras Israel is on GoDaven.com, Jews who are visiting Washington, D.C., on vacation can easily stop by the shul. “They find our minyan very convenient,” Jacobovits said. “We often say that we are a vacation destination.”

Ezras Israel of Washington was founded in 1907 and led by Rabbi Arthur Bogner for years. As membership dwindled in the 1970s, Bogner turned to the Montgomery County suburbs for the congregation’s future.

“He felt that Montgomery County was a growing Jewish area at the time,” Jacobovits said. “He started slowly, and he initially started visiting every other week, and some locals here embraced him and he was able to establish Shabbat minyan.”

In its early days in Rockville, Ezras Israel operated out of the basement of a house on Lorraine Drive. High Holiday services were held at the nearby JCC, before the nonprofit Ring House was built and opened as part of the Charles E. Smith Life Communities in 1989.

The leadership of Ezras Israel rented Ring House’s social hall for daily services. In turn, the shul offered discounted tickets to Ring House residents.

“It was good for us. It was good for them,” Jacobovits said.

High Holiday services grew to upwards of 200 attendees. But the pandemic shut down this budding partnership, as outside guests weren’t allowed in Ring House.

“We discontinued our High Holiday service there, but we strengthened our daily services after we were allowed to return,” Jacobovits said.

The community has grown stronger as a result.

“We’re glad to do it,” he said. “We bring the community into the building in ways that’s not an activity planned for them by Ring House. We do all that on our own.”

Jacobovits added that he and Rabbi Eliezer Kreiser will invite residents to meals at their houses, and some members do the same.

“We integrate them into our social fabric,” Jacobovits said. “Some [residents] invited us to a 90th birthday celebration, who knew us through the minyan, to come celebrate with them.”

In addition to simchas, the Ezras Israel community has also stepped up to help drive Ring House residents to doctor’s appointments.

Ezras Israel prides itself on being an intergenerational hub for Jewish community.

“We have young families and we have people in their 90s,” Jacobovits said, adding that the shul once honored a Torah reader who was over the age of 100. “We’re essentially an extended family.

“I always say when we walk into that building, we see our future,” he added. “[Ring House] is a very nice facility, offers a lot of services, and we like being part of that. It’s great that we can help out. One of the tenets of Judaism is honoring your elderly and learning from them. We practice that on a daily basis.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com