Fay Felber, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Feb. 19.

Fay, her late husband, Edward, and their daughter, Annette, came to the United States in 1941 fleeing the Holocaust. Edward passed away in 1998. They were married 63 years. Together they started, managed and grew Felber’s Department Store in Southeast Washington for more than 25 years. They sponsored 25 new immigrants for American citizenship who lived with them during that time. She was a Life Member of B’nai Israel and Hadassah for 75 years. She was vice president of both organizations.

She leaves her daughter, Annette Berul (late Larry); son, Dr. Melvin Felber (Bette Ann); four grandchildren, Dr. Charles Berul (Marcie), Dr. Eric Felber, Lisa Denburg (Jim) and Matthew Felber (Rebecca); and seven great-grandchildren. Much of her family resides in Israel. A special thanks to those who made her later years more comfortable: her devoted daughter-in-law Bette Ann who gave her daily loving care, and her grandsons Dr. Eric and Dr. Charles and Marcie who visited with her frequently, B’nai Israel Congregation, JSSA, and especially Yvonne and Emelia of ComForCare. Donations may be sent to B’nai Israel Congregation or JSSA.