Faye Belle Fedder, of Silver Spring, passed away on Dec. 7. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Fedder. Loving mother of Brian (Leah) and Jonathan (Meredith) Fedder. Cherished grandmother of Asher and Lilee Fedder. Dear sister of the late Nelson Rubin. Contributions may be made to the Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20010 or Montgomery Hospice, Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.