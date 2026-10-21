Federal Civil Rights Complaint Alleges Antisemitism at Montgomery Blair High School

An Orthodox Jewish teenager reduced his school attendance after a bomb threat and antisemitic harassment that Montgomery County Public Schools failed to address adequately, according to a federal civil rights complaint filed on Oct. 15.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law submitted the complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office on behalf of its Coalition to Combat Antisemitism.

It alleges violations of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The student, whose name was withheld in the complaint, graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring in June 2026. He wore a kippah and visible tzitzit and had transferred from another school within the district after antisemitic harassment, according to the complaint.

On April 18, he received an anonymous telephone threat to bomb him while he was home with his siblings, the filing alleges. The caller allegedly threatened, “You f—ing Zionist, you f—ing Jew, I am going to bomb you.”

Fireworks erupted outside immediately afterward, according to the complaint, causing the siblings to cry and hide in fear.

Sarah Golabek-Goldman, lead attorney at the Brandeis Center, said the caller was likely a fellow student at Blair High School, she told Washington Jewish Week. The students had participated in “Senior Assassin,” a student-led water-gun game that required participants to share their locations.

“All signs point to a former student,” Golabek-Goldman said.

Days later, the student drew accusations of “genocide” after writing on social media that he planned to study in Israel before attending Yeshiva University. Rumors spread that he would join the Israeli military, although he planned to attend a yeshiva, according to the complaint.

On May 11, students allegedly pressured a friend of the Jewish student to end their friendship. The Jewish student recalled classmates telling his friend, “Don’t talk to him. He is a Zionist.”

The complaint alleges that the school principal said, “What is wrong with calling a student a Zionist? Isn’t that a good thing?”

“The principal’s response disregarded how the term was being used to intimidate and exclude a visibly Jewish student, and how that targeting was impairing his education,” the complaint alleges.

Ken Reid, who leads the DMV chapter of EndJewHatred, wrote that the principal’s response “indicate[d] a total lack of sensitivity and training,” in a statement sent to Washington Jewish Week.

Montgomery County contains about 45% of Jews in the state. The district, Maryland’s largest, has more than 150,000 students in more than 200 schools.

The school arranged safety measures and graduation security, but those steps were insufficient for the student to participate fully in school, the complaint alleges.

“This case is horrific,” Golabek-Goldman said in an interview. “That bomb threat was the culmination of harassment that he had experienced for years. He had actually left another school. He transferred from another school in Montgomery County because he experienced antisemitism.”

While at Northwood High School in Rockville, the student had coins thrown at him and was told “pick it up, Jew,” according to the complaint.

“And then when he arrived at Blair, the antisemitism only escalated,” Golabek-Goldman said, adding that the student was subject to Nazi salutes, told to “go back to 1935,” called a “Jewish freak” and told to kill himself.

“School administrators have no justification for failing to respond effectively to antisemitic harassment under their watch,” stated Kenneth Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Brandeis Center and a former assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights.

The center seeks an investigation, an independent monitor for at least five years and incorporation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred in district policies and training.

While not a party to this complaint, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington worked with the affected teen and his family during the time period in question and urged MCPS to take stronger action to ensure the student’s safety, the JCRC said in an Oct. 20 statement.

“This case was one of the more difficult we have encountered,” the statement read. “The complaint filed last week speaks to the devastating and long-term consequences of antisemitism on children and families — and the considerable work that remains for MCPS to properly address it.”

Zoe Bell contributed reporting to this article.