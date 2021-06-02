Felice Kornberg (Sher) died on May 20. Preceded in death by her husband, Warren Stanley Kornberg; survived by her children, Lisa Kornberg (Emma Hawthorn), Jena Kornberg Talarico (Michael Talarico) and Eva Kornberg Polston (Mike Queen); her grandchildren, Matthew Kornberg (Katie Beran), Jessica Talarico (Neil Cowling), Dan Kornberg-Porter, David Talarico (Rachel Talarico), Dorothy, David and Jonathan Saunders; and great-grandson, Lincoln Wyatt Beran Kornberg. Donations may be made to the Polinger Artists of Excellence Concert Series at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 (benderjccgw.org).