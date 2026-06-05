Fetterman, McCormick: Dems Have Worse Antisemitism Issue Than GOP

Two Pennsylvania representatives on opposite sides of the aisle agreed that Democrats have a worse antisemitism problem than their Republican counterparts.

Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Dave McCormick (R-PA) discussed national politics, antisemitism and support for Israel at American Jewish Committee’s annual global forum in Washington, D.C., in a June 2 conversation with AJC CEO Ted Deutch.

“There’s certainly antisemitism on both sides, but I don’t think we have equality there,” McCormick said at the event. “We don’t have any people in the Republican Party that are running for office with Nazi tattoos on their chests.”

The senator was referring to Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate, whose tattoo of a Totenkopf — a symbol of the Third Reich — ignited controversy.

“With mainstream Democrats going to Maine, I really think this problem has gained traction and become a very significant part of the Democratic Party,” McCormick said.

McCormick emphasized the importance of speaking up against antisemitism, regardless of political party.

“This is the kind of thing … we cannot sanction any way,” he said. “When we see evidence of antisemitism, whether it’s in our public schools, whether it’s on university campuses, whether it’s in our own party, we have to speak up strongly against it.”

“We’re old enough to remember that if somebody had a Nazi tattoo, they’re a Nazi,” Fetterman added. “But now that’s OK. People will defend that or they’ll just kind of explain that away.”

Platner got the skull-and-crossbones tattoo in 2007 and claimed that he’d been intoxicated and didn’t know the symbol’s historical significance at the time. He has since gotten it covered up, he told PBS in October.

Fetterman isn’t only bothered by Platner’s former tattoo.

“This is the guy that was absolutely cheering Hamas. There was a video that Hamas put online where they go and beat and torture IDF soldiers, and he said, ‘I dig it,’” Fetterman said, referring to Platner’s social media comments in response to a video of a 2014 Hamas raid.

“What kind of ghoul lurks on the internet back in 2014 celebrating that kind of barbarity?” the Pennsylvania Democrat said. “Well, that’s the kind of guy that would have that kind of tattoo.”

Fetterman called the anti-Israel drift among many members of his party “heartbreaking,” but said he wouldn’t be swayed.

“In my party, as a Democrat, I early on assumed that this was going to happen, and I announced to all of them, ‘I plan to be the last man standing,’” Fetterman said. “If it isolates me, then so be it. It’s been the easiest choice I’ve ever made here in my political career.”

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