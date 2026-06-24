Editorial: FIFA’s Flag Fiasco

Sport is supposed to bring people together. That is one reason FIFA repeatedly insists that politics should stay off the pitch. Yet neutrality means little if the rules are enforced selectively.

During the Iran-New Zealand World Cup match in Los Angeles last week, video footage showed stadium stewards confiscating an Israeli flag from a fan while Palestinian flags remained visible nearby. Explanations varied. Some cited safety concerns.

Others suggested only flags of participating nations were permitted. Neither explanation answered the obvious question: Why were Palestinian flags allowed to stay?

Perhaps there is an innocent explanation. Perhaps the stewards misunderstood the rules. FIFA should investigate and explain exactly what happened. But one principle should not be negotiable. Equal rules must apply equally.

If political symbols are prohibited, then all political symbols should be prohibited. If flags unrelated to the match are forbidden, then all such flags should be treated the same. What cannot be tolerated is a double standard in which Israeli symbols are deemed provocative while other political displays are accepted without objection.

Unfortunately, this episode feels familiar. At international competitions, Israeli athletes have repeatedly faced boycotts, refusals to shake hands and demands that Israel be excluded altogether. During the current World Cup, protesters unfurled banners demanding that Israel be kicked out of FIFA. Similar campaigns have sought to isolate Israeli teams and athletes in venues far removed from the Middle East.

Across universities, museums and cultural institutions, administrators increasingly respond to anti-Israel hostility by asking Jews to keep a lower profile. The argument is always the same. Remove the Israeli flag. Cancel the event. Avoid the controversy. Don’t provoke.

But the burden should not fall on those displaying a national symbol recognized by the international community. It should fall on those who threaten or intimidate others because they dislike what that symbol represents.

That is why “safety” explanations ring hollow. A person carrying an Israeli flag is not creating a danger. The danger comes from people who would react violently to the sight of one. The answer to intolerance cannot be to reward intolerance.

The irony is painful. FIFA devotes enormous energy to combating racism and promoting inclusion. Players kneel against discrimination. Campaigns celebrate diversity. Yet diversity that excludes one group is not diversity at all.

No one is suggesting that World Cup stadiums become political battlegrounds. Most fans simply want to enjoy the game. But if Palestinian flags are permitted, Israeli flags must be permitted as well. And if neither is appropriate, then neither should be displayed.

What makes this episode troubling is not merely the removal of one flag. It is the increasingly common assumption that Jewish and Israeli symbols are uniquely offensive and therefore uniquely expendable. Jews are asked to make themselves smaller so that others can feel bigger.

FIFA need not choose sides in the Middle East. It need only choose fairness. Because when equal treatment gives way to selective sensitivity, the beautiful game becomes just another arena where prejudice wears the mask of neutrality.