Finding Meaning in the Mundane: Shabbat at the White House

By Nechama Shemtov

This past weekend, I had the privilege of attending an event at the White House for “Shabbat 250,” an experience that was truly unforgettable.

Earlier this month, as part of the national celebrations marking 250 years of the United States, the president officially proclaimed the weekend of May 15 as “Shabbat 250” — recognizing Shabbat as part of the broader commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary and encouraging Jews across the country to observe and appreciate the values and traditions that Shabbat represents.

What made this especially meaningful was that Shabbat was not treated as something separate from the American story, but rather as part of the fabric of it — an acknowledgment that religious freedom, faith, family and spiritual identity are among the values that have shaped this country over the past 250 years. On Friday, May 15, the White House honored that proclamation by hosting a meaningful pre-Shabbat reception, which was followed by a beautiful Shabbat dinner.

The evening itself was incredibly special. During the reception, there were thoughtful remarks shared about the significance of the occasion and the beauty of Shabbat. A symbolic Shabbat table had been set up — and I was deeply honored that my personal weekly Shabbat candlesticks were part of that table. Following the remarks, the candles were lit, the blessing was recited, and for a moment, the spirit and warmth of Shabbat filled the White House itself.

What made the evening especially meaningful was the timing. It is hard not to feel as though so much of the world is aligned in hostility against the Jewish people. And yet, here in the United States, we are blessed to live in a country where, from the highest levels of leadership, there is open support for Jewish identity, Jewish values and Jewish practice.

Throughout so much of our history, hatred toward Jews often originated with those in power and then filtered down into society. That pattern has repeated itself generation after generation. And that is what made this moment feel so profoundly different and so deeply moving. Regardless of political affiliation, there was a genuine sense of gratitude simply for the fact that we live in a country where from the highest seat of influence and power, Jewish life is respected, Jewish practice is encouraged rather than hidden, and where Shabbat could be honored so publicly and respectfully. To witness that recognition and respect — especially at this challenging moment in history — was something profoundly moving.

There was also a remarkable moment that perfectly captured the Jewish concept of Hashgacha Pratit — Divine Providence.

Emily Austin, the multi-platform media personality, was asked to light the Shabbat candles that evening on behalf of all those attending. She had just shared something fascinating with me and my husband, who then asked her, following her lighting, to repeat it publicly to the crowd. She explained that she does not regularly light Shabbat candles herself, although her mother does so every week. That very Friday, her mother was traveling and called her shortly before the event, saying, “I wasn’t able to light candles this week because of my travels. Can you light candles for me and have me in mind?”

Emily said she didn’t know how that would happen. She doesn’t normally light candles, and she wondered how she would even have the opportunity. Then she walked into the White House reception — and was unexpectedly asked to light the candles and say the blessing for the attendees.

Nothing is unexpected, and nothing is random.

It was not by chance that this happened specifically this week. It was not by chance that she was chosen. And it is not by chance that we are where we are today.

It is moments like these, where we are reminded of the Yad Hashem — the hand of God — guiding us through world events and personal moments alike. And as we approach Shavuot, the holiday on which we once again reaffirm our acceptance of the Torah, it is appropriate to reflect on the tremendous blessings and opportunities we have in this country: not only to live openly and proudly as Jews, but to bring more light into the world, to strengthen Jewish life, and to use our freedom and blessings to make the world a better and holier place.

Nechama Shemtov is an internationally acclaimed speaker, educator, life/relationship mentor and community leader based in Washington, D.C.