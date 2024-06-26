On Sunday, June 16, Florence Helfand Hein of Kensington, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Manfred Max Hein; devoted mother of Matthew (Geri Kessler) Adam Hein and Beth Andrea (the late James) Brackett; loving sister of Sophie Helfand and Lila (the late Howard) Gallensky, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library – Montgomery County MD (folmc.org), or the Charles E. Smith Life Communities – Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (smithlifecommunities.org/giving).

