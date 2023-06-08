On May 24, Florence Walker Kamm, RN, Ph.D., of Chevy Chase, died peacefully. Dr. Kamm was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the middle child of three. After graduating from high school, she worked a the Brooklyn Navy Yard, contributing to the U.S. Defense Supplies Effort. In 1945, Florence enrolled in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps and was honored when enrolled in the Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1948 and earned her R.N. license that year.

In 1960, Florence and her husband, Dr. Ernest Kamm, who died in 1999, and two children moved to Maryland. She continued her graduate studies and earned her Doctor of Philosophy Degree in 1984.

In 2015, after 25 years of teaching and consulting, Florence retired as clinical director of Crossway Community, Kensington.

Survivors include her daughter, Enid F. Williams (Kermit); her son, Ted J. Gurevitz (Belinda); five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.