Fradel Kramer died on Oct. 7 at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 94. Loving wife of 63 years to Leo Kramer, who predeceased her in 2013. Devoted mother of Martha Kramer Fox (Neal Fox), Anita Kramer and Eli Kramer (Berta). Grandmother of Joanna Kramer, Sima Crema (Michele) and Zach Kramer (Hanna); and great-grandmother to six.

Fradel met her future husband soon after college. She was a teacher, then coordinated volunteers for Scoop Jackson’s presidential campaign, and settled into running the D.C. and London offices of KAI. Contributions may be made to the Northwest Neighbors Village (nwnv.helpfulvillage.com), Adas Israel Congregation (adasisrael.org), or WAMU-FM (wamu.org).