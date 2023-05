On April 29, Frances Geraldine Lish, of Gaithersburg, died. Beloved wife of the late Jacob “Jack” Lish; devoted mother of Samuel R. Lish (Jody); loving sister of the late Marty Greenberg (Joan) and Milton Burns (Ruth); cherished grandmother of Kaitlin “Katie” Lish. Contributions may be made to Adas Israel Congregation Sisterhood General Fund.

