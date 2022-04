Frances Madelaine Brenneman, of Olney, died on April 11. Devoted mother of Adam Joseph Brenneman (Valerie) and David Richard Brenneman (Kimberly); loving sister of Jeffery and Douglas Alpern; cherished grandmother of Leo, Sammy and August Brenneman. Donations may be made to the NAACP (naacp.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel