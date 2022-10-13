Frank N. Liebermann of Washington, D.C. passed away on Oct. 7. Husband of the late Marianne Sorter Liebermann; father of Joan (Jeffrey Vinnik), Nancy (Joe Godles) and Jerrold (Linda Harris) Liebermann; grandfather of Elissa (Jessica) and Aaron (Lauren Starkey) Vinnik, Lauren (Andrew) Milgroom, Nina (Joseph Marren) Godles and Rebekah Liebermann; great-grandfather of Mila Vinnik and Eliana Milgroom; companion of Barbara Green. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org), the Leo Baeck Institute, New York (lbi.org) or to J Street (jstreet.org) Arrangements entrusted to Torchinksy Hebrew Funeral Home.

