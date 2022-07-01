Frank Robert Goldstein, of Baltimore, died on June 19 in Gaithersburg of a rare and unnamed neurological disease.

After graduating from Duke University in 1964, Frank then graduated from the University of Maryland Law School in 1967. He went on to a career as a corporate lawyer. Frank later moved to Frederick, where he opened his own practice and founded and chaired the Business Law Section of the Frederick Bar.

Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis; two sons, Matthew and Andrew; a sister, Betty Prince; a nephew, Scott Prince (Stacy Prince); and great-niece and nephew, Amanda and Walker Prince.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St. Frederick, MD 21701, or The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, 6101 Executive Blvd. Ste. 100, N. Bethesda, MD 20852.