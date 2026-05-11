Frank Shulman

Frank Joseph Shulman, a distinguished bibliographer, librarian and scholar whose meticulous work shaped the field of Asian studies for more than half a century, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 9.

Mr. Shulman was internationally recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the documentation and organization of Western-language scholarship on Asia. Through a lifetime devoted to bibliography and librarianship, he enabled generations of scholars to locate, understand and build upon earlier research — often without ever knowing the source of their assistance.

Born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Brookline, Mr. Shulman was the son of Murray Shulman and Edna Altman Shulman. After the early loss of his father, he was raised by his mother, whose deep respect for education and intellectual life profoundly shaped his path.

From an early age, he demonstrated exceptional academic ability and an enduring interest in history, languages and geography. Mr. Shulman graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1964 with a degree in history. While his early academic interests focused on European and Jewish history, his undergraduate exposure to East Asian studies proved transformative, setting the course for his lifelong scholarly focus.

Subsequent study included time at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, followed by graduate work at the University of Michigan, where he earned master’s degrees in both far Eastern studies and library science. He also completed the course work and exams for a joint Ph.D. program in Japanese history, Southeast Asian history and library science. Over the course of his career, Mr. Shulman became one of the foremost bibliographers in the field of Asian studies. He compiled, edited or co-authored numerous major annotated bibliographies of doctoral dissertations covering East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and related fields. These works — documenting tens of thousands of dissertations worldwide — remain foundational reference tools. More than simple listings, his bibliographies are widely valued for their clarity of organization, detailed annotations and scholarly rigor. From 1976 to 2001, Mr. Shulman served as a professional librarian at the University of Maryland, College Park Libraries. There, he led the East Asia Collection and served as curator of the Gordon W. Prange Collection, one of the world’s most significant archives of Japanese-language materials produced during the Allied Occupation of Japan. His stewardship played a critical role in preserving, cataloging and expanding scholarly access to this unique collection, which continues to support research in modern Japanese history.

Mr. Shulman was also deeply associated with the Bibliography of Asian Studies, the premier database of Western-language scholarship on Asia. Over several decades, he served the project as assistant editor, associate editor, consultant and collaborator. In this work, he was joined by his devoted wife, Anna Leon Shulman, a historian and editor with whom he shared both life and vocation. Their partnership exemplified careful scholarship, mutual respect and a shared commitment to intellectual service. His contributions to the field were widely recognized. Mr. Shulman received the Distinguished Asianist Award and the Distinguished Service Award from the Association for Asian Studies, among other honors. Yet colleagues and friends understood that recognition was secondary to his quiet satisfaction in advancing knowledge and supporting the work of others.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Shulman was known for his generosity as a mentor, his exacting editorial standards and his thoughtful correspondence with scholars and librarians around the world. He maintained a deep engagement with Jewish history and culture and was a longtime supporter of educational and scholarly institutions. His home, shared with Anna, was a place of books, rigorous conversation and warm hospitality.

Mr. Shulman is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Leon Shulman, with whom he shared decades of scholarly collaboration and companionship, as well as extended family members, colleagues and countless students and researchers whose work he quietly shaped.

Those wishing to honor his memory may consider contributions to an academic library, archival institution or educational organization supporting Asian studies or bibliographic scholarship. Frank Joseph Shulman believed deeply in the importance of accuracy, integrity and care in scholarship. His legacy endures in libraries, archives, databases and footnotes across the world — and in the grateful work of those who continue to follow the paths he so patiently and precisely laid. Services entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.