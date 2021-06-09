Fred Dosik

Fred Dosik, of Damascus, died on May 29. Devoted father of Dara Dosik. Loving brother of Natalie Zatz (David). Contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

