On June 2, Freda Herschel Epstein, of Boca Raton, Fla., died at age 100. Born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5,1923, to Bertha and Charles Herschel, Freda Herschel spent her childhood in Columbia Heights and attended Roosevelt High School. In 1940, she married Harry A. Epstein in what would go on to become, in her words, “a 62-and-a-half-year love affair” that continued until Harry’s death in 2003. Her beloved brother, Louis Herschel, passed away in 1959.

Mother to Zoè and Michael (Diana Ely); grandmother to Tracy (OBM), Robert (Amy), Lauren (Brad), Chris (Jordan) and Samantha (Jonathan); and great-grandmother to nine. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.