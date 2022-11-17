Fredda June Koffman Rubman, of Columbia, died on Oct. 31. She was 96. Fredda was born in 1926, daughter of Eva (née Caditz) and Harry Koffman, and grew up in Boston, then Chicago. After earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Northwestern University, Fredda moved to Washington, D.C., to be near her long-time fiancé, later husband. In her early years there, she worked as a writer for advertising and radio. In 1949, she married Herbert Rubman, her husband of nearly 70 years until his death in 2019. They founded and ran Rubman Wholesale Furniture Center in Georgetown.

She leaves daughters, Arna (Allen Berkowitz) and Kerill/Kerri (David Proud) Rubman; grandsons, Hart (Amber) Berkowitz, with sons Jake (age 11) and Koby (age 8), and Efron (Rachel) Berkowitz, with son Shai (6 months); and the descendants of her late, beloved sister, Louise (two nieces, two nephews, their 9 children and one grandson).

Donations may be made to League of Women Voters (lwv.org/give) or Columbia Jewish Congregation’s Tzedakah Fund (columbiajewish.org/give/).