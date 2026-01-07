On Jan. 4, Fredric Berk passed away. Originally from New York, Fred was residing in Potomac, Maryland, with his family.

Fred was the beloved husband of the late Sharon Berk; a devoted father to Stephanie Berk (Mish Shoykhet) and Lauren Kline (Sam Kline); a loving brother to Alan Berk (Celia) and Paula Shelby; and a cherished grandfather to Sam Shoykhet, Ben Shoykhet, Matthew Shoykhet, Gabriel Shoykhet, Hannah Kline, Madeline Kline and Evan Kline. He is also survived by Phyllis and David Langberg, and Linda and George Schneider.

Fred was a quietly powerful man who believed deeply in doing the right thing for the right reasons, never seeking recognition or reward. He volunteered at hospitals, helped people find employment and built relationships rooted in respect and integrity. His greatest love was his wife, Sharon, followed closely by his children and grandchildren.

Fred found immense joy in spending time with his grandchildren, especially during family outings to music performances, zoos, adventure parks and farms. These moments, filled with curiosity and connection, were among his happiest.

Fred often said simply, “I tried.” He wanted to be known as someone who tried — to be the best husband, father, grandfather, friend, and person he could be. Those who knew and loved him believe that he not only tried, but truly SUCCEEDED.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charitable organization of your choice in honor of Fredric Berk. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.