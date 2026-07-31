On July 29, Frieda Goldkind of Plantation, Florida, formerly of Silver Spring and Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Aaron S. Goldkind. Devoted mother of Abby (Jim) Brooks, Barry Goldkind and Debbie (Robert) McNally. Loving grandmother of Kevin Lotenberg, Rachel (David) Sammartano and Bobby McNally. Dear great-grandmother of Jessica, Jake, Nadia, Aidan and Isabella Lotenberg and Hayden, Luke and Dylan Sammartano. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.