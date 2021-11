Gail Ellen Provizer-Simmons, of Rockville, died on Nov. 17. Beloved wife of Michael Lawrence Simmons. Devoted mother of Jessica Simmons-Railey, David Simmons and Heidi Simmons.

Dear sister of Adele (Richard) Stein. Cherished grandmother of Alex and Emma Railey.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom Religious School. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.