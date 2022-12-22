Gail Joyce (Pavony) Greenberg passed away peacefully while sleeping at her home in Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, on Dec. 2. Her loving husband of 66 years, Edward (Ed) Philip Greenberg, was at her side.

She was born Nov. 20, 1933. Following her graduation from New York University, Gail worked at National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute. After a number of years at NIH, Gail and her colleague Dr. Charles McIntosh started a medical devices consulting company, McIntosh and Associates. Gail also participated in Court Watch Montgomery for many years.

Gail is survived by her husband, their daughter, Erica (Greenberg) Lewis, her husband Yale, and their children, Marisa, Sydney and Rebecca, of Lake Frederick, Va.; and son, Neil Jay Greenberg and his wife Gretchen Ziemer, of Charleston, Maine. She is also survived by her sister, Lois (Pavony) Cohen, and her husband, Dr. Sidney Cohen, of Villanova, Pa.; their children, Caryn, Michael and Douglas; and first cousin, Natalie Rubin, of Jersey City, N.J. Donations may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org/donate), or mail 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850.