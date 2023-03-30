On March 22, Gail Kutner, of Arlington, died at age 68. She was the daughter of the late Pauline and Harvey Lewis. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a master of social work degree and worked at AARP in Washington D.C.

At Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria, where she had been a member since her marriage to Mark in 1981, she was co-chair of the caring committee and a charter member in 1985 of the Young Couples Club. She was also a founding board member of the Arlington Neighborhood Villages, and advocated for appropriate housing for the elderly at the Arlington Office on Aging.

Survived by her husband, Mark Kutner; her children, Mel Kutner (Melissa Eastlake) and Seth Kutner (Maddy); a beloved sister to Sherry Lewis (Peter Clark) and Karen Lewis; sister-in-law to Ann and Mike Greenstein; aunt to five nieces and nephews and a great-aunt; and grandmother to Barrett and Logan.