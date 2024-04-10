Gail Leon passed away on April 2 at the age of 76. She was born to Leon and Roggie Weinraub on April 8, 1947. She worked in the school system as a secretary for many years. She was passionate about travel with Churchill, Alaska, being one of her favorite destinations. She loved to see the polar bears and collected polar bear statues.

She also loved her two hairless Egyptian cats, both of whom where award winners for best in show or best in breed. She is survived by her two children, Sharon Reynolds and Ryan Shoenfeld; her two siblings, Sheilah Kaufman and Robert Weinraub; many grandchildren; and friends all over the country.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.