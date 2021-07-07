Gary Albert, of Potomac, passed away on June 24. He was 53. Beloved husband of 27 years to Maddie Albert; devoted and proud father of Adam and Riley Albert. He is survived by his parents, Joel and Charlotte Albert; and the extended Albert family, including his many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and -niece. He will be deeply missed by the loving group of childhood friends that he remained close with throughout his life. Gary’s successes include his businesses Pearly White Pets and ActivTrax. Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society.