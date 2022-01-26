Gary David Blum, of Rockville, passed away on Jan. 6. He was 76. Born April 23, 1945, in New York City to Ruth and Herbert Blum, he was the eldest of four children and spent his childhood helping on the family farm in Oxford, N.Y. He then joined the Navy for nine years, serving two tours in Vietnam.

Preceded in death by his wife, Isabel, with whom he had two sons, Kerry and Aaron (Kyla). Lovestruck again after meeting Janice Glickman and her three children, Ilene, Wendy and Steven (Tara). His legacy grew to include six grandchildren, Jake, Ben, Isaac, Remy, Briggs and Raya. He is also survived by his siblings, Enid (Richard) Deeter, Marsha Silverman and Lew (Corrine). Donations may be sent to the American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders or to Temple Isaiah in Fulton.

