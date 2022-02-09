Gary Laden, of Washington, passed away on Feb. 1. He was 74. Mr. Laden spent his life dedicated to exploration, friendship and service. Gary grew up in Woodbridge, N.J., and received his law degree from George Washington University. After volunteering with Nader’s Raiders, he served his country as an attorney for both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission. After retiring from government, Mr. Laden worked for the Better Business Bureau. Mr. Laden is survived by his brother, Rand; sister-in-law, Susan; niece, Amanda; nephew, Eric; and scores of family and friends. Donations in Gary’s name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel