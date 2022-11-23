Gary Michael Gold, of Dunkirk, passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 69. Gary is survived by his wife, Sherry; and their four children, Jason (Jan), Kevin, Amanda (Cody) and Genna (Jordan). He had five grandchildren, Lara, Blake, Norah, Gavin and Ella. He is predeceased by his parents, Elliott and Louise Gold, of Bethesda, and his sisters, Leslie Gold and Toni Goldin.

Gary was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Silver Spring. He worked at Murry’s Inc. for 41 years and held positions as a regional operations director, director of operations, vice president of the Retail Store Division and senior vice president of sales. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md., or to Blue Ridge Border Collie Rescue.