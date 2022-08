Lifelong Washingtonian Gene S. Siegel died on Aug. 6. Beloved husband of Betty Atlas Siegel; loving father of Lynne, Christy (d.1970), Lee (Stephanie), Jon (Joy) and Brad (Susan); grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of three. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

