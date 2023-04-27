On Feb. 16, Geoffrey Withnell, of Montgomery Village. Beloved husband of Michele Withnell. Cherished father of Shoshana (Stephen) Kronfeld, Haviva Entrekin, Kefira (Brent) Zink and the late Joseph (surviving Mindy) Withnell. Loving grandfather of Natalie and Alexander Withnell, Evelyn and Apollo Kronfeld, Stephanie and Mary Entrekin, Daniel, Ryan, Leland, Alex and Elizabeth Osborn, and Cameron Zink.

Geoff was a dedicated member of Shaare Torah congregation in Gaithersburg, The American Society for Quality, The Scottish American Military Society as well as a proud member of the Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.