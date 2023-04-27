On March 30, George Johnson died. He was born and raised in Long Island, N.Y., by his parents, Harry and Jessica, with sisters, Shirley and Sylvia. After graduating from Cornell and Columbia Law School, George was a captain in the Army and served in Vietnam. After completing his service, he advocated for an end to the war in Vietnam.

He was a founding member of Fabrangen chavurah in Washington, D.C. He was involved with Adas Israel’s Study Group, the Loon Lake Jewish Center, and Yeshivas Elimelech. He served on the board of the Haberman Institute.

In the 1970s, he published works as research director of the Institute for Research and Policy of the Synagogue Council of America; served as an attorney for several federal agencies; was a partner at Dickstein Shapiro; and for the past decade wrote as a senior editor for Moment Magazine. He is survived by wife Ayah; sons Ethan (Leora) and Ari (Jessica); and grandsons Eli, Rami and Gavi.

Contributions may be made to Muso Health (musohealth.org), the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies (habermaninstitute.org), Loon Lake Jewish Center ([email protected]), and/or Yeshivas Elimelech (yeshivaselimelech.org).