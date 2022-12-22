Gerald Cohen, of Rockville, died on Dec. 11. Beloved husband of 71 years of the late Joanne Cohen. Devoted father of Richard (Myra) Cohen, Debra (Harold) Luks and Brenda (Mark) Lipowsky. Cherished grandfather of Randy (Marcy) Cohen, Jamie (Marjorie) Cohen, Joshua (Sarah) Luks, Jordana (Adam) Cutler, Ari Luks, Bryan (Jenna) Lipowsky and Dana (David) Mayberg. Proud great-grandfather of Rhodes and Grant Cohen; Skylar and Zoe Cohen; Shoshana, Daliya, Adina and Samuel Luks; Eitan, Noam and Ella Cutler and Sophie and Drew Lipowsky. Brother of Barbara (Richard) Wolf and the late Sheldon (the late Faye) Cohen. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.

