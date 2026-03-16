Gerald Feldman

On March 12, Gerald J. Feldman, Ed.D, peacefully passed away at home in Bethesda at the age of 102. Born to Sadie and Joseph Feldman in Paterson, New Jersey. Beloved husband of Marcia Feldman (since 1960). Father of Paula B. Henry (Tom), Jonathan A. Feldman (Trista Bernasconi) and Amy L. Schwartz. Grandfather of Ryan and Kyle Henry.

Jerry was former training director, Montgomery County Government, and headed the Quality Circle Program for U.S. Financial Management Service. Jerry was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theater.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.