Gerald H. Fink, of Potomac, died on Aug. 22. A psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, he worked to help patients until his death. Beloved husband of Jo Anne Fink. Devoted father of Debra Demar, Julie Sullivan, Steven Fink, Wendy Leonard and Erica Brown. Loving grandfather of 11. Contributions may be made to the Brandeis National Committee (brandeis.edu). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel