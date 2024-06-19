On Thursday, June 13, Gerald J. Rosenkrantz of Rockville, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Rita Reitman Rosenkrantz. Devoted father of Debbie Aliya and Clove Haviva. Adored grandfather of Zohar (Stephen) Strinka and Tai Aliya, and great-grandfather of Riker, Saria and Calvin Strinka. Cherished brother of Ellen (Robert) Vladem and the late Samuel (surviving wife, Janet) and Walter (surviving wife, Linda) Rosenkrantz.

Loving uncle of Max, Elizabeth and Mark Rosenkrantz, Elizabeth (Dan) Sokolov and Corey and Loren Vladem. Dear companion of Ilene Gruenfeld. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, ushmm.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.