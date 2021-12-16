Gerald “Jerry” J. Israel

Gerald J. Israel, died peacefully on Dec. 11, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86. Jerry was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in San Francisco, moving to New York City at the age of 10. In 1961, after meeting her nine days earlier, he became engaged to Genie Israel, the love of his life who he was married to for 60 years. They eventually settled in Maryland where they raised their family. In addition to Genie, he is survived by his children, Benjamin (Laura) Israel, Marc (Claudia) Israel, Carrie (David) Stein, Jennifer (David) Rasdolsky and Leslie (Dan) Lill; and his 11 grandchildren, Jake, Ariella, Joise, Carly, Andrew, Joshua, Jordan, Brooke, Olivia, Matthew and Brayden. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.