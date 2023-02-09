On Jan. 30, Gerald Landau, of Potomac, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Landau; devoted father of Steven (Brenda) Landau, Jennifer (Michael) Weingord and Lauren (Paul) Schenkel; loving brother of Earl (Bettye) Landau and Joan (Michael) Schweitz; and cherished grandfather of Lily, Luke, Max, Audrey (Brooks), Emma, Molly and Sam. Contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

