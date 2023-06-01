On May 16, Gerald Lang, of Rockville, passed away at age 92. Mr. Gerald Lang was an Army veteran and spent his entire working career fighting for veteran’s rights for the Veterans Administration. Beloved husband of the late Florence T. Lang; devoted father of Jeffrey (Nancy), Andrew (Lisa), Corey, Michael (Eileen) and Steven (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of Garrett, Adam, Ashley (John), Tyler, Brandon, Darryl, Joshua, Kyle, Allyson, Megan, Jakob, Lexi and Fiona; loving great-grandfather of Ella. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

